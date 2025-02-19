Movies and TV shows casting in Athens

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Athens, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Aberth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)

--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Damned Thing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- William Harker (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- The Coroner (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Hugh Morgan (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Athens, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pyre'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elena Thornton (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Armand Voltaire (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Guard (day player, male, 20-50)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Behind Closed Doors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jesse (lead, male, 26-33)

--- Rose (lead, female, 26-33)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Naughty List'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chase (lead, male, 15-17)

--- Charley (lead, female, 8-10)

- Average hourly rate: $29

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

