Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Lost Drill Sergeant Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Army Drill Sergeant (lead, male, 25-40)

--- W.A.S.P. Female Pilots (lead, female, 20-40)

--- ARMY CHAPLAIN (lead, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cotton Eye Joe,' Horror Feature'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Blair (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Stu (lead, male, 18-29)

--- Cheri (supporting, female, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $36

- Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Slipstone Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Oscar's Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Extras (background extra, 12-99)

--- Young Adult Extra (background extra, 18-39)

--- Jack (day player, 17-23)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; East Chatham, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

