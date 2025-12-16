Most expensive homes for sale in Valdosta

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Valdosta listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1 Fox Hollow Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $1,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,372
- Price per square foot: $362
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 157 days
#2. 4524 Robert Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $1,850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,361
- Price per square foot: $197
- Lot size: 4.6 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
#3. 3219 Country Club Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $1,450,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,046
- Price per square foot: $239
- Lot size: 5.4 acres
- Days on market: 101 days
#4. 1100 Ravenwood Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $1,330,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,210
- Price per square foot: $255
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 130 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 3906 Loblolly Ln, Valdosta
- Price: $1,275,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,587
- Price per square foot: $277
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 105 days
#6. 4333 Spring Branch Cir, Valdosta
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,235
- Price per square foot: $229
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 18 days
#7. 6 Trotters Way, Valdosta
- Price: $1,075,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,302
- Price per square foot: $249
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 7 days
#8. 3580 Banks Way, Valdosta
- Price: $1,050,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $375
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 4 days
#9. 793 Lake Laurie Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $998,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,000
- Price per square foot: $166
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 259 days (-$101,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 4837 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta
- Price: $949,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,134
- Price per square foot: $154
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 29 days
