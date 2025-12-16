Most expensive homes for sale in Augusta

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Augusta listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 14 Highgate, Augusta

- Price: $3,550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,192

- Price per square foot: $386

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 1 day

#2. 54 Conifer Cir, Augusta

- Price: $1,799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,584

- Price per square foot: $273

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#3. 946 Milledge Rd, Augusta

- Price: $1,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,646

- Price per square foot: $479

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#4. 5 Prather Woods Ln, Augusta

- Price: $1,699,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,283

- Price per square foot: $270

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 134 days

#5. 4756 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta

- Price: $1,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,400

- Price per square foot: $222

- Lot size: 20.0 acres

- Days on market: 299 days

#6. Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta

- Price: $1,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,400

- Price per square foot: $222

- Lot size: 20.0 acres

- Days on market: 321 days

#7. 3071 Walton Way, Augusta

- Price: $1,150,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,232

- Price per square foot: $271

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#8. 506 Regent Pl, Augusta

- Price: $1,150,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,456

- Price per square foot: $210

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#9. 2409 Central Ave, Augusta

- Price: $998,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,594

- Price per square foot: $217

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 4 days

#10. 2904 Lombardy Ct, Augusta

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,800

- Price per square foot: $192

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 37 days

