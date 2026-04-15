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Most dominant seasons in Atlanta Hawks history

While championships often define legacy, regular-season dominance can reveal just as much about a team's peak performance. From record-setting win totals to historically efficient offenses and suffocating defenses, these seasons represent the highest sustained levels of excellence each franchise has reached.

Stacker compiled a list of the most dominant seasons in Atlanta Hawks history using data from Stathead. Seasons are ranked by Simple Rating System (SRS), which measures point differential adjusted for strength of schedule. Developed by Sports Reference, SRS measures a team's average point differential while adjusting for strength of schedule, making it one of the clearest ways to compare teams across eras.

Here's a look at the five most dominant seasons in team history.

#5. 2014-15 Season

- Record: 60-22

- SRS: 4.75 (#251 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Mike Budenholzer

- Leading Scorer: Paul Millsap (16.7 PPG)

#4. 1993-94 Season

- Record: 57-25

- SRS: 4.94 (#230 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Lenny Wilkens

- Leading Scorer: Dominique Wilkins (24.4 PPG)

#3. 1988-89 Season

- Record: 52-30

- SRS: 5.26 (#204 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Mike Fratello

- Leading Scorer: Dominique Wilkins (26.2 PPG)

#2. 1996-97 Season

- Record: 56-26

- SRS: 5.52 (#179 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Lenny Wilkens

- Leading Scorer: Steve Smith (20.1 PPG)

#1. 1986-87 Season

- Record: 57-25

- SRS: 7.18 (#73 all-time SRS rank)

- Head Coach: Mike Fratello

- Leading Scorer: Dominique Wilkins (29.0 PPG)