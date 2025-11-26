Most commonly seen birds in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Georgia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 127 count sites in Georgia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#1. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 84%

- Average group size: 2.4

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Kentucky: 93%

--- #2. Mississippi: 91%

--- #3. Alabama: 89%

--- #4. Arkansas: 88%

--- #5. Tennessee: 84%

#2. Carolina Chickadee

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 75%

- Average group size: 1.85

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 91%

--- #2. Alabama: 87%

--- #3. Louisiana: 77%

--- #4. Arkansas: 76%

--- #5. Georgia: 75%

#3. Tufted Titmouse

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 71%

- Average group size: 1.82

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 95%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 87%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 85%

--- #3. Maine: 85%

--- #5. Rhode Island: 84%

#4. Carolina Wren

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 71%

- Average group size: 1.36

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 91%

--- #2. Georgia: 71%

--- #3. North Carolina: 70%

--- #4. Alabama: 68%

--- #5. Virginia: 66%

#5. House Finch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 68%

- Average group size: 2.63

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Mexico: 87%

--- #2. Arizona: 85%

--- #3. Colorado: 84%

--- #4. West Virginia: 83%

--- #5. Indiana: 81%

#6. Downy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 59%

- Average group size: 1.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 87%

--- #2. Massachusetts: 85%

--- #3. Rhode Island: 79%

--- #3. New Hampshire: 79%

--- #5. Wisconsin: 78%

#7. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 51%

- Average group size: 2.89

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Rhode Island: 81%

--- #2. Connecticut: 80%

--- #3. Massachusetts: 79%

--- #4. New Jersey: 78%

--- #5. New York: 75%

#8. Eastern Bluebird

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 50%

- Average group size: 2.17

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 50%

--- #2. South Carolina: 45%

--- #3. North Carolina: 43%

--- #4. Tennessee: 36%

--- #5. Arkansas: 35%

#9. White-breasted Nuthatch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 49%

- Average group size: 1.23

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. New Hampshire: 83%

--- #1. Maine: 83%

--- #1. Massachusetts: 83%

--- #4. Connecticut: 82%

--- #5. Vermont: 76%

#10. Brown-headed Nuthatch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 41%

- Average group size: 1.42

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Alabama: 42%

--- #2. Georgia: 41%

--- #3. North Carolina: 31%

--- #4. South Carolina: 30%

--- #5. Tennessee: 6%

#11. Chipping Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 37%

- Average group size: 2.24

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. South Carolina: 43%

--- #2. Georgia: 37%

--- #3. Alabama: 32%

--- #4. North Carolina: 24%

--- #5. Texas: 23%

#12. Northern Mockingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 34%

- Average group size: 1.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 55%

--- #2. Florida: 41%

--- #3. Texas: 38%

--- #4. Alabama: 36%

--- #5. South Carolina: 34%

#13. White-throated Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 32%

- Average group size: 1.71

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Mississippi: 64%

--- #2. Connecticut: 59%

--- #3. New Jersey: 58%

--- #4. Arkansas: 56%

--- #5. Alabama: 55%

#14. Eastern Phoebe

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 32%

- Average group size: 1.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 32%

--- #2. South Carolina: 23%

--- #3. Oklahoma: 21%

--- #3. Florida: 21%

--- #3. Alabama: 21%

#15. Red-bellied Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 32%

- Average group size: 1.09

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Connecticut: 87%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 70%

--- #2. Indiana: 70%

--- #4. Massachusetts: 69%

--- #5. Michigan: 67%

#16. Song Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 29%

- Average group size: 1.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Washington: 60%

--- #2. Oregon: 49%

--- #3. Georgia: 29%

--- #4. Connecticut: 28%

--- #4. Pennsylvania: 28%

#17. Yellow-rumped Warbler

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 26%

- Average group size: 1.54

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Louisiana: 41%

--- #2. California: 36%

--- #3. South Carolina: 31%

--- #4. Mississippi: 27%

--- #4. Nevada: 27%

#18. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 25%

- Average group size: 1.15

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Georgia: 25%

--- #2. South Carolina: 21%

--- #3. California: 20%

--- #3. Nevada: 20%

--- #5. North Carolina: 15%

#19. American Goldfinch

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 24%

- Average group size: 1.87

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Wisconsin: 73%

--- #1. Michigan: 73%

--- #3. West Virginia: 72%

--- #4. Minnesota: 66%

--- #4. Maine: 66%

#20. Blue Jay

- Sites visited Nov. 8 to Nov. 21: 24%

- Average group size: 1.48

- States with the highest percent of sites visited

--- #1. Massachusetts: 92%

--- #2. Connecticut: 91%

--- #2. Rhode Island: 91%

--- #4. New Hampshire: 90%

--- #5. Vermont: 88%