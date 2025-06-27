Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Warner Robins and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Warner Robins metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Gujarati

- 478 speakers (0.12% of population)

#9. Arabic

- 573 speakers (0.14% of population)

#8. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 623 speakers (0.15% of population)

#7. German

- 633 speakers (0.16% of population)

#6. Tamil

- 651 speakers (0.16% of population)

#5. French

- 767 speakers (0.19% of population)

#4. Korean

- 961 speakers (0.24% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 995 speakers (0.25% of population)

#2. Vietnamese

- 1,390 speakers (0.34% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 14,303 speakers (3.55% of population)