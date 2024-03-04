Man found dead on train tracks in Floyd County, coroner says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Coroner says a man was found dead on railroad tracks.
On Feb. 28, the Floyd County Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a person found on the railroad tracks on the west side of Rome between Old Airport Road and Kirton Street.
They got to the scene and found a man dead on the tracks.
According to the coroner, the man had injuries that indicated he may have been hit by a moving train.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton was contacted by a concerned person who thought the man could be related to him.
After using a photo of the man and making a positive identification, the coroner’s office identified the man as 26-year-old Clinton Santos Vicente-Vicente.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab is finalizing the manner of Vicente-Vicente’s death.
