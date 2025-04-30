Pet ownership in the U.S. has exploded over the last few decades. As of 2025, about 74% of U.S. households own a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association; a significant increase from 56% in 1988. The biggest sector of pet owners is millennials, followed by Gen Xers and baby boomers. Dogs are by far the most popular pets for Americans, with 68 million households owning one.

It's long been said that dogs are a human's best friend. And for good reason: They provide company, unconditional love, safety, and best of all, they make us happy. There are a slew of factors that go into choosing a dog breed, including the size of your home and city; your family; your allergies; your wallet; and even your own memories of a previous companion—if you grew up with a golden retriever, for instance, maybe you want the same experience for your children.

Beyond boosting our happiness, owning a dog can increase our lifespans, according to a 2017 Swedish study in the Scientific Reports journal. Dogs' lifespans, however, are another matter entirely, with significant variation among breeds. In addition to regular vet checkups, balanced meals, and exercise regimens, some canine characteristics correlate with longevity in dogs.

Though larger dogs generally have shorter lifespans than smaller ones, that's not always the case, as the forthcoming data indicates. To find out the 35 longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from a 2024 study published in the journal Nature, which looked at nearly 585,000 dogs in the U.K. across 155 breeds. The top 35 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club with the longest average lifespans were then ranked. Each breed's 2024 AKC popularity ranking, released in 2025, is also included but did not impact the ranking.

Read on to find out which dogs are known for their longevity, and if your favorite breed made the list.

#35. Australian shepherd (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.7 years

- Popularity rank: 12

Australian shepherds actually originated in Europe, where the Basque people bred them to herd sheep in the Pyrenees Mountains. The Basque brought their loyal pups with them when emigrating from Europe to Australia, then from Australia to California, and the breed's name was born. Highly affectionate companions, Aussies still possess a strong independent streak and require plenty of obedience training to stay out of trouble.

#35. Bedlington terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.7 years

- Popularity rank: 134

This English breed has an unusual appearance and a quirky personality to match. First bred in the 1800s, these fluffy pups might look like pampered lap dogs, but originally served a less adorable purpose—killing rats in the coal mines of Bedlington shire. Once renowned as fierce fighters, Bedlington terriers are highly athletic and love exercising with their owners.

#35. Miniature pinscher (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.7 years

- Popularity rank: 73

These roughly foot-tall dogs are known for their fearless confidence and unique "hackney" gait. Though often mistakenly thought of as a miniature Doberman pinscher, the miniature pinscher's exact ancestry is unknown, though dachshunds and Italian greyhounds are likely possibilities. Energetic and compact, miniature pinschers once worked as ratting dogs and still require plenty of exercise today.

#35. Petit basset griffon Vendéen (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.7 years

- Popularity rank: 155

The petit basset griffon Vendéen, or PBGV, stands between 13 and 15 inches tall and weighs around 25 to 40 pounds. Despite their relatively small size, these shaggy pups are intrepid hunting hounds, bred to bag rabbits in western France. Today, the breed serves as a beloved family companion and has recently become a celebrated show dog. Buddy Holly became the first PBGV to win best in show at the Westminster Dog Show in 2023.

#35. Soft-coated Wheaten terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.7 years

- Popularity rank: 75

Sturdy and muscular with a silky coat, the soft-coated Wheaten terrier was bred to handle farm chores such as ratting, guarding chicken coops, and bird-dogging. As such, Wheatens are highly versatile companions that excel in a variety of modern dog sports, including dock diving and barn hunt.

#35. Spanish water dog (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.7 years

- Popularity rank: 147

Sporting a thick, curly coat and webbed feet, the Spanish water dog is most at home retrieving waterfowl, though the breed has also been used to herd sheep on the Iberian Peninsula. Owners must be able to provide the Spanish water dog with plenty of exercise, ideally both on land and in the water.

#29. Belgian Tervuren (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.8 years

- Popularity rank: 107

These herding and guarding dogs are characterized by their long, straight coats, which set them apart from other Belgian herders. Due to the Belgian Tervuren's hardworking and intelligent nature, the breed is happiest when challenged through play or with a new task to master. Belgian Tervurens also display a sense of mischief, with owners reporting that they're frequently outsmarted by their dogs.

#29. Bracco Italiano (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.8 years

- Popularity rank: 132

The AKC added the bracco Italiano to the ranks of officially recognized breeds in 2022, but these large, spotted dogs have a much longer history. Sometimes called the oldest European pointer, the bracco has been around since at least the fourth or fifth century B.C., when the breed developed in northern Italy. Intelligent and affectionate, these dogs are valued for their hunting skills and tenacity.

#29. Finnish Lapphund (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.8 years

- Popularity rank: 129

Though the short, fluffy Finnish Lapphund bears a certain resemblance to lap dogs like the Pomeranian, the breed was developed to herd reindeer. As a result, Lapphunds thoroughly enjoy participating in herding trials or playing with their owners. Anyone interested in owning one of these mild-mannered pups should be prepared to deal with a significant amount of shedding.

#29. Parson Russell terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.8 years

- Popularity rank: 112

While not quite as well known as the slightly smaller Jack Russell terrier, the Parson Russell terrier has many of the same characteristics, from the breed's coloration to its highly affectionate nature. Sturdy with a wiry coat, Parson Russell terriers were bred in the U.K. for foxhunting, so they still have a strong prey drive. Long walks on a leash are a must, as PRTs can get easily distracted by new sights and scents.

#29. Tibetan terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.8 years

- Popularity rank: 117

The Tibetan terrier, bred as companion dogs in Tibetan monasteries over 2,000 years ago, has an affectionate, easygoing personality that makes it adaptable to both city and rural living, especially in places that get snow. These canines' large, flat feet are uniquely suited to crossing snowy and mountainous terrain.

#29. Welsh terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.8 years

- Popularity rank: 123

Bred to hunt otters and badgers in northern Wales, the Welsh terrier sports a curly, bicolor coat and intelligent, almond-shaped eyes that will easily win over any prospective owner. As long as Welsh terriers get enough exercise, these little dogs are easily trained to become affable and loyal companions.

#23. Bearded collie (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.9 years

- Popularity rank: 140

Bearded collies rank as one of the oldest British dog breeds still around today. You might recognize this fluffy herding pup from the 2006 Disney movie "The Shaggy Dog," in which a beardie played the canine alter ego of Tim Allen's character, Dave Douglas. Bearded collies are similarly goofy in real life, making for amusing and loving family pets.

#23. Löwchen (tie)

- Median lifespan: 13.9 years

- Popularity rank: 154

Also called the "little lion dog" due to its long, flowing coat, the löwchen was developed in Germany as a companion dog. These small and affectionate canines are among the rarest AKC-recognized breeds, and had nearly disappeared by World War II until breeders made a concerted effort to bolster the löwchen's numbers. To stay entertained, these dogs need plenty of play and affection from their owners.

#21. Australian cattle dog (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 49

Also known as a blue or red heeler, the sturdy Australian cattle dog counts the wild dingo among its ancestors. These muscular dogs are anything but untameable, however. They're eager to please their owners and excel at tasks requiring strength and agility. As for the breed's longevity, an ACD named Bluey, who passed away in 1939 at the age of 29, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-lived dog. (And yes, Bluey on the popular kids' show of the same name is a blue heeler.)

#21. Cairn terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 71

The Cairn terrier comes from the Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye, where this shaggy breed hunted foxes and other prey from countryside burrows. Standing up to 10 inches tall at the shoulder and weighing less than 15 pounds, Cairn terriers exhibit a fearless personality despite their small stature. The breed has also notched a place in cinematic history: A Cairn terrier named Terry famously played Toto in 1939's "The Wizard of Oz."

#21. German spitz mittel (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: Unranked

The German spitz isn't overly cuddly compared to other breeds, but don't be fooled—these little guys are highly devoted to their owners and can be excellent watchdogs. The breed is known for its intelligence and independence, so plenty of exercise and mental stimulation are necessary to keep the more mischievous tendencies in check. Fortunately, the German spitz is highly trainable, as long as their owners invest plenty of time and effort.

#21. Italian greyhound (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 56

The slender, elegant Italian greyhound has served as a prized companion dog for the past 2,000 years, beloved by aristocrats like Catherine the Great and Queen Victoria. Though not quite as speedy as the standard greyhound, Italian greyhounds can reach up to 25 miles per hour. As a result, iggys are also formidable racing dogs.

#21. Lhasa apso (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 94

Lhasa apsos might not look like divine emissaries, but these charming and petite dogs have long been associated with the celestial Snow Lion in their native Tibet. For at least 1,000 years, the Lhasa apso has watched over palaces, temples, and monasteries in the Himalayas. Owners are sure to be amused by the breed's innate intelligence, which can sometimes manifest as a streak of stubborn independence.

#21. Miniature dachshund (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 6 (for regular-sized dachshund)

Just 5 to 6 inches tall and weighing in at less than 11 pounds, the miniature dachshund comes in at a much smaller size than its standard counterpart. But these pint-sized pups more than make up for their short stature with an outsized personality. Curious and confident, miniature dachshunds possess huge amounts of energy that stems from their background as badger-hunting dogs in 19th-century Germany.

#21. Norwich terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 104

At 10 inches in height and 12 pounds in weight, the outgoing Norwich terrier possesses courage and tenacity far beyond its tiny size. The breed hails from East Anglia, England, where it worked as a ratting dog during the late 1800s, and these pooches have retained impressive hunting instincts over the centuries. Rest assured, however, that after a good walk or run, Norwich terriers are more than happy to curl up on the couch with their owners.

#21. Poodle (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 5

The poodle's stereotype as a snobby, high-maintenance dog couldn't be further from the truth. Bred in Germany more than four centuries ago to hunt ducks, poodles are highly intelligent and extremely athletic, happy to dive into a lake or marsh to please their owners. Poodle parents praise the breed's versatility and trainability.

#21. Swedish vallhund (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 153

Also known as Viking dogs, the short and sturdy Swedish vallhund is thought to be descended from Scandinavian spitz dogs and Welsh corgis. Though much of the breed's history remains unknown, there's no denying these dogs' adorable looks and friendly personalities. Vallhunds need regular exercise, but their short legs make them ill-suited to long walks or runs.

#21. Welsh springer spaniel (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14 years

- Popularity rank: 138

Weighing in at up to 55 pounds, the Welsh springer spaniel is a medium-sized hunting dog with a feathery red-and-white coat. The Welshie's trademark thick fur helps protect these canines from bad weather and thorny underbrush while on the hunt. Be warned, though, that owners will have to put in significant time and effort to keep that coat in tip-top shape.

#11. Large Münsterländer

- Median lifespan: 14.1 years

- Popularity rank: Unranked

This dignified hunting dog can trace its roots back to the Middle Ages, though planned breeding of the large Münsterländer didn't begin until the late 19th century. All these years later, hunters still appreciate the intelligence, trainability, and confidence of the large Münsterländer—but those who don't hunt may struggle to keep up with the breed's high energy level.

#10. Border terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14.2 years

- Popularity rank: 98

Though perhaps not the most eye-catching breed, border terriers have won over countless owners since their early 18th-century beginnings in the U.K. These dogs have long worked as intrepid hunters, routing out barnyard rats and foxes alike. The modern border terrier still needs plenty of exercise, as well as attention, to stay happy and healthy.

#10. Coton de Tuléar (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14.2 years

- Popularity rank: 92

This dog's name translates to "cotton from Tuléar," describing the breed's fluffy white coat and origins in the city of Tuléar in Madagascar. The Coton de Tuléar descends from the island nation's royal pets, who lived in a state of guarded isolation until being imported to Europe in the 1960s. Registered by the AKC in 2014, these adorable little dogs have retained their regal charm and charisma, making them popular family companions.

#10. Lakeland terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14.2 years

- Popularity rank: 156

The Lakeland terrier gets its name from northwest England's Lake District, where the breed developed as a reliable fox hunter capable of trekking over rocky terrain. These small dogs weigh about 17 pounds, though owners shouldn't expect a docile couch potato. Lakeland terriers are both highly intelligent and confident, so the breed requires ample training to stay out of trouble.

#10. Schipperke (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14.2 years

- Popularity rank: 106

Hardy little Schipperkes display a strong curiosity alongside boundless energy that requires significant exercise to burn off. While the Schipperke's exact origins are contested today, most believe that the breed descends from Belgian herding dogs. However, the name, which translates to "little captain" in Flemish, hints at the Schipperke's role as a vermin hunter on ships in Belgium.

#6. Havanese (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14.5 years

- Popularity rank: 25

Cuba's only native dog breed, the Havanese made its way to the U.S. during the Cuban Revolution of the 1950s. These long-haired dogs weigh between 7 and 13 pounds, and stand no taller than 12 inches, making them popular companions for city-dwellers. Havanese are also famously extroverted, so they get along easily with other dogs and children.

#6. Papillon (tie)

- Median lifespan: 14.5 years

- Popularity rank: 44

The Papillon's signature trait is its large feathered ears, which resemble a butterfly's wings: "Papillon" is the French word for butterfly. Despite standing just 8 to 11 inches tall, Papillons are highly athletic and love playing and running with their owners. The breed's versatility enables them to do well in all kinds of environments, whether on a farm in the countryside or in an apartment in a big city.

#4. Shiba Inu

- Median lifespan: 14.6 years

- Popularity rank: 42

Small, muscular Shiba Inus are known as being headstrong and somewhat difficult to train. But that hasn't kept countless owners around the world from falling in love with these fox-like pups, who have worked as hunters in their native Japan since as far back as 300 B.C. Today, Shibas are one of the most popular pet dog in their home country, despite nearly going extinct during World War II.

#3. Bolognese

- Median lifespan: 14.9 years

- Popularity rank: Unranked

As its name implies, the fuzzy Bolognese hails from Italy, where the breed developed prior to the 11th and 12th centuries. Beloved by Italian nobility like Cosimo de Medici and King Umberto, the Bolognese is a calm and loyal lapdog that requires little exercise. Be aware, however, that owners must be present as often as possible, since the Bolognese is prone to separation anxiety.

#2. Tibetan spaniel

- Median lifespan: 15.2 years

- Popularity rank: 126

Considering that Tibetan spaniels stand at a mere 10 inches tall, you might be surprised to learn that these fluffy little pooches once worked as watchdogs at Tibetan monasteries. The breed's thick, silky coat and "lion's mane" around the neck protect them from the cold, so Tibbies do best in chillier climates. In general, though, Tibetan spaniels are happiest when close to their humans.

#1. Lancashire heeler

- Median lifespan: 15.4 years

- Popularity rank: 189

One of the most recent breeds to be recognized by the AKC, the Lancashire heeler joined the club's ranks in 2024. These short and compact canines were bred in 1600s England as cattle-herding dogs, making them an ideal pet for highly active dog owners. The versatile Lancashire heeler also gets along well with children and other dogs, so owners can expect a beloved family companion who will be around for quite some time.

