Zoo Atlanta will be closed on Saturday over dangerous cold

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta said it will close on Saturday because of the arctic blast that will move through the metro area this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a wind chill advisory has been issued for Saturday. The wind chills in some areas could drop as low as -5 degrees overnight Friday into Saturday, while high temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing.

Because of the dangerous cold, Zoo Atlanta announced its grounds will be closed on Saturday. Officials say the employees will continue to care for the animals.

“The safety, well-being, and comfort of the animals are the Zoo’s number-one priorities. Zoo Atlanta has protocols in place year-round for a variety of extreme temperatures and weather events, including unseasonable cold,” officials said.

How does the zoo keep the animals safe? Each species has its own temperature guidelines that depends on their natural habitats.

Some animals will be shifted to indoor areas or given supplemental heat, nesting or burrowing materials, according to the Zoo.

Officials have not decided if Zoo Atlanta will reopen on Sunday, but said to check their website and socials.

