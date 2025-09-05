Young Harris College IT employee accused of cyberstalking

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — After receiving reports about stalking by two victims, Pike County investigators traveled to Young Harris to handle the situation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Corr, a 30-year-old IT employee at Young Harris College was identified as the offender.

Corr allegedly used various texting apps to disguise his identity while sending numerous phone calls and explicit text messages to the victims over an extended period, the sheriff’s office said.

He was identified after law enforcement served subpoenas on the texting app companies during the investigation.

Corr appeared to have detailed knowledge of the victims’ daily routines, making comments about ‘seeing them soon,’ which raised concerns for their safety.

Upon being interviewed by investigators, Corr confessed to obtaining information on people he wanted to contact through the computers at his workplace.

He admitted to sending numerous messages not only to the victims from Pike County but also to several others in the Young Harris area.

Deputies said Corr was brought back to Pike County and faces two counts of stalking, with additional charges being filed for offenses in Young Harris.

He remains in jail with a bond set at $11,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

