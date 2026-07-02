Child found wandering alone in Clayton County. Police need help finding his family

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a young child who was found wandering by himself.

Officers located the boy around approximately 4:19 a.m. Thursday on Mt. Zion Road. He is safe and in the care of the Clayton County Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they believe the child’s name is Dustin and he may be either four or five years old. Authorities also noted that the child may have a developmental or mental health disability.

He is able to speak, though his speech is difficult to understand. Officers reported that the child has repeatedly asked for his mother.

Police immediately canvassed the surrounding area and conducted a door-to-door search in an effort to locate the child’s family, but they have not yet been able to identify the child or his parents or guardians.

The Clayton County Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the child or has information that may help identify his parents or guardians to call 911 immediately or contact the department directly at (770) 477-3747.

©2026 Cox Media Group