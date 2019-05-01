CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - What would you do if you had an emergency while riding in an Uber?
For many people, a second or two could make all the difference, and that’s exactly why riders in Clarke County will soon get to test a new feature similar to a “panic button.”
If you have an emergency and need immediate help, simply press the button and you’ll be connected to 911.
We’re learning exactly how this will work, what it means for riders and if you could ever see it in your area -- on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
