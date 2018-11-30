World AIDS Day: Atlanta offers free HIV testing

ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in partnership with AID Atlanta, is offering free HIV tests in recognition of World AIDS Day.
Bottoms said all tests will be done individually and confidentially on Friday until 3 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall Old Council Chambers.
In addition, the City Hall tower will be illuminated in red to bring awareness to World AIDS Day and the fight against HIV.
City of Atlanta employees were also encouraged to wear red ribbons to bring awareness to HIV.
BACKGROUND
In 2016, Channel 2's Dave Huddleston talked with researchers and doctors who called Atlanta the epicenter of the HIV epidemic.
The same experts and doctors compared some Atlanta neighborhoods to developing African countries.
WATCH our full report below or CLICK HERE to read it.
