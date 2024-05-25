Woman shot multiple times in northeast Atlanta, 1 person detained

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.
On Friday night, Atlanta police officers were called out to Parkway Drive Northeast about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was taken to the hospital, alert and conscious.
Police said they had one person detained.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Disturbing video shows GA officers tase man with broken skull after ATV crash, put him in headlock
- Owner lists property for sale after buying it without realizing it is entirely underwater
- Newly-elected Georgia state representative accused of lying about being in Delta sorority
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group