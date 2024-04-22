Woman hospitalized after shooting in southwest Atlanta over the weekend

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta.
It happened just before midnight on Saturday.
Police said at 11:45 p.m., Atlanta police responded to reports of a person shot on Sims Street Southwest.
They arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and police said she was stable.
At this time, details are limited.
The investigation is ongoing.
