Woman accused of threatening DeKalb sheriff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Tucker woman has been arrested after authorities say she sent threatening communications to a metro Atlanta sheriff.

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According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly K. Nelldell, 42, was arrested around 10:31 p.m. on May 13 by the agency’s Criminal Process Unit in Clayton County.

Authorities said Nelldell is charged with terroristic threats and harassing communications.

Officials said the charges stem from direct threats made toward Sheriff Melody M. Maddox related to her role as sheriff of DeKalb County.

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In a statement, Maddox said threats and harassment targeting sheriffs and law enforcement officials have increased across Georgia and the United States.

“Public servants and law enforcement personnel are entrusted with upholding and enforcing the law, and individuals who threaten or attempt to intimidate them will be held accountable for their actions in DeKalb County,” Maddox said.

The sheriff also said the agency remains committed to protecting its personnel and the community.

Officials said the investigation remains active.

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