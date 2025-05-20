Woman accused of stabbing cousin in front of 1-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange said a 38-year-old woman is in custody, accused of stabbing her cousin in front of a small child on Monday.

The LaGrange Police Department said officers went to an apartment on Keys Street.

The victim, Denaireo Smith, said his cousin, Tameka Cofield, got a knife and stabbed him during an argument. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith said he hit Cofield while trying to defend himself, hurting her.

Both Smith and Cofield were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

The 1-year-old child who was present for the violence wasn’t hurt, police said.

Cofield faces charges of aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to a child, officials say.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact Detective W. Hackett at 706-883-2697.

People can also share information anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.

We have reached out to LaGrange PD for more details.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group