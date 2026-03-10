Woman accused of recruiting for human trafficking ring while suspected leader was in jail

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been arrested on allegations that she recruited and managed victims and provided a location for human trafficking while investigators say the suspected leader of the operation continued directing the enterprise from jail.

Alexis Mechell Houston, 29, is charged with one count of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, according to Fulton County jail records.

Investigators say Houston, also known as “Lex,” worked as a facilitator for a human trafficking operation led by Jamel Ellis, who remains in the Fulton County Jail following his arrest in 2024 in connection with the investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit, Houston knowingly assisted prostitution and received proceeds from commercial sex acts. Investigators say she also knew victims involved in the operation were being exploited.

Despite Ellis being incarcerated, investigators say Houston helped recruit and manage victims, allowing Ellis to continue controlling and profiting from the alleged exploitation while behind bars.

As of Monday, it was unclear whether Houston had retained an attorney.

Houston’s arrest comes nearly a month after police arrested a DeKalb County teacher in connection with the same investigation.

Authorities say Aziz Balamni, a special education teacher at Chestnut Elementary School, is accused of helping facilitate the operation on behalf of Ellis.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

