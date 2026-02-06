School employee arrested on campus for human trafficking charge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A human trafficking operation involved an elementary school staffer and a man sitting in jail, Atlanta police said.

Principal Lloyd McFarlane of Chesnut Elementary School in Dunwoody confirmed Aziz Balamani was an employee there. In a letter to parents, he said the alleged crimes did not involve students and happened outside of the school.

“I can confirm that a background check was completed on this individual in June 2024, in accordance with standard practice for all DCSD employees, and there were no findings that would have prevented employment at that time,” he said.

According to the arrest warrant, Balamani “communicated with, facilitated and oversaw victims for the purpose of prostitution and sexual servitude.”

It described the action as guiding online sexual exploitation.

Parents in the area are shocked.

“Oh my God, this is devastating to hear,” Amber Olds said.

The warrant said Balamani was working with Jamel Ellis, who is accused of running the enterprise from inside the Fulton County Jail since 2024.

Both men are now behind bars, while the school tries to go back to normal.

“How would they had known? You just have to keep your eyes open for anything that may come by. I’m just so sad. In a school?” said resident Jan Hamilton.

