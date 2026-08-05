Woman accused of hitting pedestrian during police chase faces multiple charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of leading police on a dangerous chase through Cobb County over the weekend is facing multiple charges after investigators say she drove the wrong way on the road, struck a pedestrian and was caught with marijuana in her car.

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According to arrest warrants, the incident happened Saturday near Interstate 285 and Cobb Parkway.

Investigators identified the driver as Ariella Williams.

Police say Williams fled from officers during a traffic stop, driving at a high speeds while weaving through traffic, running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road.

During the chase, investigators say Williams struck a pedestrian while continuing to flee. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries has not been released.

According to the warrants, Williams was driving with a suspended license and had four previous convictions for driving while her license was revoked.

After her arrest, officers say they found about 4 grams of marijuana in the driver’s side door of her vehicle.

Williams is charged with the following charges:

felony fleeing or attempting to elude police

reckless driving, obstruction

driving with a suspended license

possession of less than one ounce of marijuana

several traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side of the road, failing to maintain her lane and improper lane changes

It was not immediately clear what prompted the initial traffic stop.

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