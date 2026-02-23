Days after we saw record highs, cold winter weather returns Monday.

A cold weather advisory in effect for most of north Georgia until 10 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says wind chills will be between -5 degrees to 10 degrees at times this morning.

It will stay windy and cold throughout the day. The actual highs for Monday will struggle to get into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We're tracking how long this cold spell will last

