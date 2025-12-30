Wind chills in teens to start Tuesday morning

Make sure to bundle up before you head out the door this morning with the big temperature swing in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says temperatures are starting off in the 20s on Tuesday compared to temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Monday.

The morning wind chills are in the teens, making it feel even colder.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how long this cold blast will stay with us, on Channel 2 Action News.

Deon says temperatures will stay below average for this time of year. While there will be sunshine, strong wind gusts up to 30 mph will kick up again on Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain arrives later this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Bundle up: Cold start to Tuesday

©2025 Cox Media Group