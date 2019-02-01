ATLANTA - The big question this Super Bowl weekend is: Will Mercedes-Benz Stadium's state-of-the-art roof be open for the big game?
Well, that decision has not yet been made but our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists say there is a chance for rain this weekend.
We've moved past the temperatures in the teens and 20s from earlier this week and the high temperature will be at or near 60 degrees this weekend.
The chance for rain comes Sunday with a 30 percent chance.
Temperatures will rise into the 70s for next week.
Temperatures are running several degrees warmer right now than this time yesterday -- we'll be near 60 this afternoon.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 1, 2019
Tracking highs in the 70s not too far away -- see you at 4:30am on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/kqZLW2aVGs
