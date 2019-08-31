Will Hurricane Dorian be like Hurricane Matthew?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Dorian continues on a track that could run parallel to the coast of Florida, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said it reminds her of Hurricane Matthew, which impacted southeast Georgia in October 2016.
Matthew, too, ran parallel to Florida and Georgia's coast, ultimately making landfall along the central coast of South Carolina.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on the tropical storm]
Matthew remained about 50 miles off Georgia's shore as a Category 2 storm, producing more than 12 inches of rainfall in Southeast Georgia, causing freshwater flooding.
Around 300,000 Georgians lost power.
Tybee Island reported record storm surge of 7-10 feet, and also impacted locations farther inland. At least 10 percent of the sea turtle nesting habitat was destroyed due to the beach erosion.
Flooding shut down part of Interstate 95 and rendered roads to St. Simons Island impassable.
We're continuing to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian as it inches closer to the Southeast coast -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on its latest course.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}