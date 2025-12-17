Widespread rain with chance for storm Thursday

Rain chances are back Thursday, with most people across north Georgia getting rainfall at some point during the day.

There could be pockets of heavy rain, with some areas getting a half inch to an inch.

Some isolated areas could get a little more than an inch, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.

It will be cloudy and mainly dry overnight Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rain really will start to pick in the morning hours and through the afternoon Thursday.

We will see some pockets of heavy rain into the evening, as the cold front arrives late Thursday.

With that we could be in line for a rumble of thunder, but it will quickly dry out Friday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the latest forecast LIVE On Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group