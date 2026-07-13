Widespread rain, risk for strong to severe storms

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking more rain and storms to start off the week.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says some of the storms may become strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, especially east. The rain and storms this evening across our entire area will keep our temperatures down in the mid 80s.

The rain chance will gradually drop each day as we head throughout the week. That also means though temperatures will start to climb back up.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms as they move through, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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