Who wants to be a billionaire? Massive Powerball jackpot up for grabs

ATLANTA — You could wake up tomorrow morning a billionaire, and all you have to do is choose the right six numbers on Saturday night.

For the first time this year, the Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $1 billion.

If you can match all five numbers and the Powerball number, that entire jackpot could make its way into your bank account.

The cash option is still a hefty $453.1 million.

Earlier this week, a ticket sold in Georgia matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball, making it worth $1 million.

The last time someone won the jackpot was May 31, when a lucky Californian took home $205 million.

