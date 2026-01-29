White County leaders preparing for another potential winter storm

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — At the headquarters of the White County Road Department in Cleveland, it’s one winter storm down, one to go.

“The way I feel about it, I’d rather tackle three feet of snow rather than one inch of ice,” Public Works Director Steve Worley said.

Worley told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that his crew has cleared away the worst of what last weekend’s ice storm did, and now attention turns to this weekend’s possible snowstorm.

“The early indications are we could see one to two inches of snow. The big thing this weekend will be the cold,” Emergency Services Chief Don Strength said.

Strength says there may be up to 60 hours with below-freezing temperatures from this coming Saturday through next Monday.

Meanwhile, power crews are getting the heat and lights back on to the final few hundred homes still left in the dark.

Residents who stayed in the county’s emergency shelter have all returned home, but the American Red Cross is standing by in case county officials need them again.

“If they call the Red Cross and ask for a shelter, we’ll mobilize the team and open a shelter back up,” Red Cross Team Leader Jim Ball said.

Back at the White County Road Department, the next round of winter is just 72 hours away. But Steve Worley is not nearly as concerned about what may be coming this time, even if it’s 3 feet deep.

“While that three feet of snow is falling, we’d be constantly blading. I’ll tackle that any day over ice,” Worley said.

