Wellstar announces it is closing East Point urgent care facility

EAST POINT, Ga. — An urgent care facility plans to shut down early next year, forcing people who need healthcare to drive longer distances.

The Wellstar urgent care is set to close on Jan. 12.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in East Point Thursday, where councilman Joshua Butler IV said there should have been more dialogue. Butler said the city should have been able to consider alternatives to closing the facility or at least should have let the city know about its plans. Butler said the facility is too important to the area, especially after Wellstar closed its hospital in the same area.

“Healthcare is dire. People die every day, right?” Butler said. “We don’t have any type of healthcare access now.”

He said the urgent care was the next best thing after the hospital’s emergency and that the news it is closing came as a shock.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I found out today,” Butler said.” Just today. With a statement.”

Butler said some 200,000 people in the south will now have to travel longer distances to get healthcare.

Wellstar released a statement that says it is partnering with nearby Southside Clinic to establish a medical home for its former patients. It said it is focusing on preventative care that cuts down on visits to urgent care and will invest $5 million to expand services.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Butler said a clinic isn’t the same.

“A clinic is something where you go and see your doctor, but having access to emergency urgent care, it’s lost now,” Butler said.

Butler said the city is forming a healthcare authority to help keep those facilities open. He said the council will entertain a resolution Monday that will prevent this property from being re-zoned or sold. He wants a hospital back at that location.

©2023 Cox Media Group