Well-wishes board created for former first lady Rosalynn Carter after dementia diagnosis

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died on Nov. 19 at age 96. The former president and his family were by her side at the time of her death. Former President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Carter Center is offering a place for people across Georgia and the country to send their well wishes to former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

On Tuesday, the Carter Center confirmed that Carter was diagnosed with dementia. The news comes just months after her husband and former president Jimmy Carter entered hospice care.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the center said.

The center created a kudos board where people can leave their words of support. The board has already received dozens of messages.

You can leave one for Mrs. Carter here.

Shortly after Tuesday’s announcement, Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke one-on-one with the Carter Center’s CEO, Paige Alexander, about Mrs. Carter’s legacy especially her advocacy for mental health.

“Her issue has always been about destigmatizing mental health, and if COVID did one thing, it really explained to us all what mental health is about,” Alexander said.

Alexander said even Tuesday’s announcement about Carter’s dementia diagnosis was done to help get others talking.

“It has brought this conversation into the mainstream, and that’s what today’s announcement is about as well, that people can have these conversations at the kitchen table, with their doctors and not be afraid to recognize that there’s an importance in addressing mental health.”

