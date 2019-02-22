ATLANTA - Are you making weekend plans? Make sure those plans include either staying inside or packing an umbrella if you're going out.
There is a chance for rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday - but we begin to clear out for next week.
A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of north Georgia for an inch of additional rainfall.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that there is light showers across the north side of metro Atlanta Friday morning and there is a potential for some dense fog.
"My advice to all of you is to just stay at home until we get daylight hours going," Minton said.
Temperatures are considerably warmer Friday, starting off in the 50s and 60s, instead of the 30s and 40s.
That warmer weather will continue into the weekend and next week.
MUCH warmer this morning too... instead of 30s/40s... we're in the 50s and 60s! @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 22, 2019
