Weekend I-285 closure in Cobb County postponed due to weather concerns

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers who were preparing for a major Interstate 285 closure in Cobb County this weekend will get a temporary reprieve.

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The Georgia Department of Transportation has postponed the planned weekend closure of I-285 because of forecasted weather concerns, GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale confirmed.

The closure was part of ongoing construction work along the interstate. While the work was expected to cause significant traffic delays, officials decided to postpone it because rain can impact both construction operations and driver safety.

GDOT has not yet announced a new date for the closure.

The postponement means drivers can expect normal traffic patterns on I-285 in Cobb County this weekend, barring any other incidents or lane restrictions.

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