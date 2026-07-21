Georgia Aquarium summer sale runs through weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium is still swimming strong as an option for fun, education and a way to get out of the Georgia heat this summer.

This week, they’re intent on luring you through the door with a special deal on tickets.

To make that easier, the Georgia Aquarium is running a summer buy-one-get-one flash sale until July 26.

That means anyone visiting the aquarium through Sunday can buy two tickets for the price of one, and up to six tickets total through that deal, per transaction.

The ticket purchases only apply to weekday visits from July 17 to Aug. 31.

You can get tickets online here or by calling 404-581-4000.

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