Georgia Powerball players will soon compete with UK players for bigger jackpots

A major change is coming to Powerball, but Georgia lottery players won’t have to pay more or learn new rules.

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Beginning July 21, people in the United Kingdom will be able to buy Powerball tickets for the first time. Their first eligible drawing will be Wednesday, July 22, making the UK the first country outside the United States to participate in the game.

Lottery officials say the expansion is expected to make Powerball jackpots grow faster because more people will be contributing to the jackpot pool. The game’s $2 ticket price, odds of winning and drawing schedule will remain the same for players across the U.S.

“This next step brings us closer to a thrilling milestone for Powerball,” Rebecca Paul, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, said in a statement. “More players means faster-growing jackpots, more excitement and even greater impact for the communities we serve.”

Powerball is currently sold in 45 states, including Georgia, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With the addition of the UK National Lottery, 49 lotteries will contribute to the Powerball jackpot.

Lottery officials said the expansion will not affect where Georgia lottery dollars go. More than half of every Powerball ticket sold stays in the state where it was purchased, helping fund local programs. In Georgia, lottery proceeds support the HOPE Scholarship, HOPE Grant and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

Officials also said the game’s odds remain unchanged. Players will still have 1 in 292.2 million odds of winning the jackpot and 1 in 24.9 overall odds of winning a prize.

Powerball drawings will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

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