Popular Decatur sandwich shop rebranding as American-Italian restaurant, bar

Victory Sandwich Bar in Decatur will become American-Italian restaurant and bar Besto at the end of July.

The Decatur location of the sandwich shop and cocktail bar opened on Church Street in 2013 and is known for $6 sandwiches like the Han Cholo and Weed Eater, sides of cold ramen and flavor-of-the-day popcorn, and Jack and Coke slushies.

Victory will close on July 20. The Decatur restaurant space will then undergo a quick refresh of the interior – changing out signage and decor – before reopening as Besto on July 28.

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Part of the Vic Brands restaurant group, the company also owns S.O.S. Tiki Bar around the corner in Decatur, along with Lloyd’s and Stereo on DeKalb Avenue and the original Victory Sandwich Bar in the heart of Inman Park. There are no plans to close that location of Victory.

With Decatur shifting to a more family-oriented city over the last decade, and fewer affordable restaurants available in the area, Jones said rebranding Victory to Besto allows the group to continue offering “reasonable dine-in and to-go” options on Church Street.

“We’ve been in Decatur for 12-plus years now, and the demographic has changed around us. When we opened, there was a vibrant scene of younger folks living and working in Decatur,” Vic Brands co-founder Ian Jones told Rough Draft. “It is no longer an affordable place for people in their early 20s and 30s to live, as they are generally priced out of housing in the area.”

Read more on Rough Draft Atlanta.

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