Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ TONIGHT on Channel 2

NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest is getting ready to host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and shared a preview on “Good Morning America.”

Seacrest is returning to host for a 20th year and said ringing in the new year with so many revelers each year never gets old.

Ring in 2026 with 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

“It is that one moment for me, when you are on television and you look out at everyone and there is this warmth -- there are smiles on people’s faces, there is unity, there’s togetherness,” Seacrest said. “It doesn’t last long, but it is significant to see it every time.”

This year, viewers can ring in 2026 with Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora in New York City’s Times Square, Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski in Las Vegas, Chance the Rapper in Chicago and Roselyn Sánchez in Puerto Rico.

The 2025 show will be the longest in the program’s over 50-year history with eight hours of programming, appearances by 42 artists and 90 performances.

Diana Ross headlines the lineup of star performers, which also includes Chappell Roan, Ciara, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Post Malone, Zara Larsson and more.

“What can we expect? Well, we know the ball will drop,” said Seacrest. “Everything in between that we’re hoping will come off as planned, but we have got, at midnight, a legend performing … Diana Ross is going to do a medley of songs.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will broadcast live on Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will also stream the next day on Hulu.

