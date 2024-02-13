Washed-out roads, widespread flooding cause sinkholes, GA school district to go virtual Tuesday

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Sinkholes and washed-out roads are keeping kids from going to school in one Georgia county.

The hole opened up along Amberwood Lane in Meriwether County on Monday as heavy rains moved across the area.

Officials shut down the road until crews can safely get by and make repairs.

“It was raining so hard it was just a blur,” Meriwether County resident Geraldine Thompson told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Because so many roads remained blocked and impassable on Tuesday, the superintendent of schools decided to close schools and switch students to remote learning.

“The buses can’t go out on the smaller roads where there are little creeks. You can imagine the weight of the buses with 40 students on it going across one of those little bridges,” said Thompson.

In a statement, the superintendent wrote:

“Due to the hazardous road conditions from the recent flooding, all Meriwether County Schools will transition to remote learning on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Schools will contact parents and guardians by either email or phone call regarding the details of remote learning. There are several paved roads where the water is crossing the pavement, and the dirt roads are impassable in many areas. These scenarios do not allow the safe transportation of students. Again, Meriwether County Schools will transition to remote learning on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The school system will continue to monitor road conditions and provide further updates if required. Thank you for your support and patience as we assure the safety and health of students.”

Officials with the Meriwether County sheriff’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the public works department is working to repair the sinkhole and other damage caused by the sinkhole.

