WARNING: ‘Coldest night' in months expected; freeze warning ahead

ATLANTA - Parts of north Georgia will feel some of the coldest temperatures in six months tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the low 30s in the northeast Georgia mountains – where there’s a freeze warning Saturday night, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around metro Atlanta.
“I expect Sunday morning to be our coldest in Atlanta since April 17, about six months ago,” Monahan said.
A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight for Fannin, Gilmer, Towns and Union Counties.
Atlanta will be in the low 40s.
Luckily, we can expect gloomy weather to clear, giving way to a breezy, chilly Sunday with highs in the low 60s.
Freeze watch just upgraded to a freeze warning for all of our northeast Georgia mountain counties. Temperatures near freezing likely overnight. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LyycRZwSKI— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 20, 2018
How cold is going to be after this cold front?— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 20, 2018
Cold enough for the first freeze warning of the season for far northeast Georgia including Fannin, Gilmer, Towns, and Union counties. That’s been issued for tonight from midnight to 9 AM.
Low 40s in Atlanta.
Breezy everywhere.
