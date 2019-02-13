0 WARNING: Burglar with distinctive shoes on crime spree across neighborhood, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned police are looking for a man who they said is responsible for several burglaries in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

After nine break-ins and one robbery at knifepoint, neighbors in the Candler-McAfee area want the suspect and his trademark red shoes gone.

"I don't feel safe at home alone anymore, just knowing that he's a repeat offender and not scared off," a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Jessica told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.

The victim described how the man kicked her back door down while her husband was home.

“We did have a glass window. He just saw a red shoe come to kick,” Jessica said. "As soon as he looked through the back door, he noticed a man was trying to kick it in, so he yelled and the guy took off."

The attempted break-in happened on Jan. 26 around 9 a.m. on Tillson Road.

Since then, DeKalb County police have had 10 reports of break-ins and thefts nearby. In one case, the burglar robbed a man at knifepoint inside his own home.

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified said she's concerned most of the crimes have happened between 7 and 10 a.m.

"I'm all for more patrolling of this area until they can kind of make sure that's not happening," she said.

She said she's glad her surveillance cameras picked up some of the suspect’s face in case he comes back with a new wardrobe.

"We're more diligent watching the cameras," she said.

Police said the thief has taken off with electronics, cash and briefcases.

