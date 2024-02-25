Woman accused of stealing 100 flowers from gravesites at metro Atlanta cemetery, police say

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested after officials say she was caught stealing flowers from a cemetery.

City of Monroe police officials said on Saturday, officers recieved reports of a woman taking flowers from gravesites at Rest Haven Cemetery on East Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman by her van near the cemetery.

According to the investigation, officers found 100 artificial flowers inside. Authorities said officers determined the flowers were from the gravesites and took the suspect into custody.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said what charges she is facing.

