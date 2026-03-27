Storage building destroyed after catching fire in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Fire investigators are working to learn what caused a business to catch fire on Thursday afternoon.
Loganville firefighters were called to a structure fire on Pecan Street just after 2:30 p.m.
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When crews arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.
City officials say the front part of the building was being used for storage, and it has been deemed a total loss.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the building and found only a metal roof lying on the ground.
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The back of the building has some structural damage, but crews expect that it will be salvaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
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