Storage building destroyed after catching fire in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Fire investigators are working to learn what caused a business to catch fire on Thursday afternoon.

Loganville firefighters were called to a structure fire on Pecan Street just after 2:30 p.m.

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When crews arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

City officials say the front part of the building was being used for storage, and it has been deemed a total loss.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the building and found only a metal roof lying on the ground.

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The back of the building has some structural damage, but crews expect that it will be salvaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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