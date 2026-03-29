Police warn about credit card ‘inspector’ scheme

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Walton County are warning people of a scheme involving suspects posing as credit or debit card “inspectors.”

The warning comes after someone fell victim to the scheme.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a local woman received a call from a man who claimed her cards had been compromised.

He instructed her to cut her cards in half but leave the chips intact. The man said a courier would pick the chips up.

People later arrived at the home in separate vehicles to pick up the chips.

A little while later, a transaction of $6,000 was attempted on one of the cards but was declined by the financial institution.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

The sheriff’s office warns people to not fall for this ploy.

“Financial institutions will never send someone to your home to collect your cards,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Here are some ways to keep your cards secure:

Never give out or surrender debit/credit cards to people you don’t know.

Never follow instructions from unsolicited callers about your finances.

Contact your bank directly using a verified number if you suspect fraud.

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