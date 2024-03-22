Motorcyclist driving more than 130 mph eludes GSP officials after high-speed chase

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is on the run after leading Georgia State Patrol officials on a high-speed chase Friday morning.

Officials say troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle for a tag violation on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 99 but the driver immediately began to speed away from troopers at more than 130 mph, GSP says.

The rider, officials say, “was extremely reckless, passing on double lines, passing in curves and running stop signs.” The rider led GSP troopers down the wrong way on the exit ramp for Interstate 20, driving east in the westbound lanes.

Troopers who began the initial chase stopped their pursuit while responding troopers were able to keep the motorcycle in sight from the eastbound lanes.

While they initially lost sight of the motorcycle, they checked an abandoned area at the westbound rest area at mile marker 108 where they found the motorcycle, officials said.

Troopers established their position, along with their chopper and K-9 officer in an attempt to arrest the rider.

The Walton County K-9 tracked the suspect and located clothing, helmet and a book bag. GSP Aviation arrived and assisted but the search was called off. The suspect has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

