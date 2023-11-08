Georgia man sentenced after he claimed to ‘accidentally’ download 2,000+ images of child porn

ATHENS, Ga. — A Walton County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography by a federal jury.

Johnathan Remsen, 38, of Loganville was arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conducted an undercover investigation on the peer-to-peer sharing network BitTorrent in July 2017.

According to court documents and evidence provided at trial, an undercover agent received 29 videos containing child sexual abuse material from an IP address traced back to a Walton County home where Remsen lived.

Law enforcement searched the home in Jan. 2018 and recovered a computer belonging to Remsen that had 2,357 images and 196 videos of suspected child pornography.

Remsen told investigators he “accidentally” downloaded the material when first interviewed, but later admitted it was not an accident.

According to the GBI investigation, Remsen further admitted that he looked at the material, but he never meant to download or keep it.

The GBI said the explicit photos and videos showed children 12 years old and younger.

Remsen was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life after release from prison.

He is not eligible for parole.

“Our office will not hesitate to use the federal resources at our disposal to hold individuals accountable for downloading, sharing, creating or contributing to the sexual abuse and exploitation of children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Every time a person views child sexual abuse material, they become complicit in the appalling abuse of a child. Working with our dedicated law enforcement and community partners, we will do everything in our power to protect the innocent and bring child predators to justice.”

