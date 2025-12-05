Alleged porch pirate arrested in Walton County. Here’s how to keep your packages safe

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A recent bust has landed a suspected ‘porch pirate’ in jail, deputies said.

Walton County deputies confirmed they’ve arrested a suspect after catching them with several stolen packages in the area of Ridge Road in Loganville.

The suspect was identified as Lea Hall, 41, of Loganville.

Package theft, often referred to as “porch piracy,” remains a significant concern in the United States. The rise of e-commerce has led to a substantial increase in residential deliveries, resulting in troubling rates of stolen packages, LA Post reports.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, or USPIS, reports mail and package theft is a persistent issue. Between 2018 and 2023, postal inspectors arrested nearly 9,000 suspects related to mail and package theft crimes. Additionally, USPS handles billions of mail items annually, making theft a notable concern, especially in densely populated areas like Los Angeles and New York City.

The best protection against porch piracy is vigilance, creative preventive measures, and collective action within their communities, the Associated Press reports.

To protect yourself from future package theft, consider investing in secure delivery solutions. Options include using a lockable parcel box, requesting delivery to an alternative secure location’—like a workplace or a nearby Amazon Hub locker—or requiring a signature for delivery. Home security systems, such as doorbell cameras, can also act as both deterrents and evidence collectors. Regularly monitoring delivery updates and promptly retrieving packages can further minimize the risk. Additionally, utilizing services like USPS Hold for Pickup or arranging delivery times when you’re home can reduce the chances of theft.

If you discover that a package has been stolen, the first step is to check your surroundings thoroughly to confirm it wasn’t delivered to a hidden or alternative location. Then, contact the delivery company immediately to report the theft and provide tracking information. Many companies—like Amazon, FedEx, and USPS—offer policies or programs that may refund or replace stolen packages if theft is verified. Additionally, it’s recommended to file a police report for documentation purposes—while it may not lead to immediate recovery, it helps local law enforcement track patterns of theft. If the package was insured, contact the insurer to initiate a claim.

To avoid packages being stolen, it’s recommended to install security cameras, require delivery signatures, use parcel lockers, or arrange alternative delivery locations, which can reduce the likelihood of theft. Community watch initiatives and shared neighborhood surveillance also help in monitoring suspicious activity.

