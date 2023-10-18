3 teens charged with murder in connection to death of 19-year-old, Monroe police say

MONROE, Ga. — Law enforcement in Walton County has arrested three teens in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old earlier this month.

Monroe Police said the shooting happened on Oct. 2 at around 11 p.m. on North Broad Street.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Dameon Johnson and 18-year-old Cody Hall suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both Hall and Johnson were transported to Piedmont-Athens Hospital. Johnson died from his injuries in the shooting.

Officers did not provide an update on Hall’s condition.

Three unidentified teens were arrested and charged with felony murder.

The department thanked the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office for their hard work and assistance in this case.

Police said they encourage anyone with more information on this shooting to come forward.

