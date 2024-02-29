70-year-old, 79-year-old women killed in metro Atlanta apartment fire, officials say

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly fire at a metro Atlanta apartment complex.

Walton County city officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Monday at 1:23 a.m., crews received reports of a fire at the Mews apartment complex on Meadows Drive in Loganville.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from several apartments. Crews quickly began evacuating residents.

According to the investigation, while crews searched the building to make sure it was clear, they discovered two victims. The victims were identified as 70-year-old Bonnie Nightingale and 79-year-old Geraldine Cribb. They were both found in the same unit.

Authorities confirmed that they both died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

