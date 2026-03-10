2 caught in east Georgia drug bust

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies in Walton County were responding to a report of a violent dispute when they found illegal drugs.

The incident started with a call on March 7, where the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was told a man named Tykee Gibbs had threatened someone with a gun and fired shots outside a home.

During their investigation, deputies found spent shell casings and recovered multiple guns that were hidden nearby, in addition to illegal narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said they found 61 pills believed to be Adderall, 78 Xanax pills, six broken Xanax pills, marijuana and cocaine.

Deputies determined that a woman named Brianna Williams had tried to move and hide some of the firearms and other evidence and both she and Gibbs were arrested.

Gibbs was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, crossing a guard line with contraband, tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a firearm during commission of certain crimes.

Williams was charged with three counts of tampering with evidence and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

