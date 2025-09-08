Waffle House to offer all-night delivery via DoorDash

ATLANTA — Waffle House has partnered with DoorDash to offer all-night delivery from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., DoorDash announced Monday.

The collaboration, powered by DoorDash Drive on-Demand, allows customers to enjoy Waffle House’s iconic menu items, such as the classic waffle and hashbrowns, delivered directly to their homes.

Customers nationwide can place orders through order.wafflehouse.com or the Waffle House Ordering mobile app, with DoorDash seamlessly managing the delivery process.

This service is also available via the DoorDash app in select cities, including Atlanta, Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville and New Orleans.

The announcement is perfectly timed to Waffle House’s 70th Anniversary and National Waffle Week, which is the first full week of September.

“At Waffle House, we’ve built our brand on consistency, hospitality, and being there for our customers, day or night,” said Patrick Marshburn, executive vice president of Waffle House, headquartered in Norcross. “Partnering with DoorDash allows us to extend that same dependable experience beyond our restaurant walls.”

A $0 delivery fee promotion is available until Sunday for orders placed on the Waffle House website or app.

Shanna Prevé, VP of Enterprise Sales & Business Development at DoorDash, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Waffle House is a cultural icon, and we’re thrilled to help make it more accessible to customers at all locations across the country.”

